Forget Meme Stocks and Bitcoin. These Investors Are Hunting Quality.
Brenda León , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Jan 2024, 08:46 PM IST
SummaryThe targets are shares of companies with some combination of growth, reliable profits and strong balance sheets.
After an everything rally that pushed major stock indexes near new highs, some investors just want the good stuff.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less