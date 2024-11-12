Fortis Healthcare, HCL Technologies & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Fortis Healthcare, HCL Technologies, Federal Bank, Coforge, Eclerx Services

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Fortis Healthcare, HCL Technologies, Federal Bank, Coforge, Eclerx Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -6.4(-0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 18.82(0.02%) points at 12 Nov 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -163.15(-0.31%) at 12 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Relaxo Footwears, Asian Paints, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Shree Cement, Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, NTPC, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
