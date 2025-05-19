FPI assets top $800 billion after 4 months as markets rebound on eased trade worries
SummaryAnalysts see India-bound smart money rising on strong fundamentals after a 7-month selloff, but near-term derivatives data suggest volatility may persist.
Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) assets under management (AUM) have crossed the $800 billion mark for the first time in four months, driven by renewed inflows and a rise in the value of their holdings. The rise in assets follows a strong rebound in Indian markets last month, aided by easing global trade concerns.