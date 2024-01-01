FPI flows into India may remain supportive for markets during 2024 feel expert
Outlook 2024- After touching ₹171107 Crore during 2023, the FPI inflows may remain positive and hence supportive for the markets during 2024 led by interest rate cut expectations in the US. The factors to be watched for include Q3 results , Red Sea shipping disruption, China stimulus package
The year 2023 ended on a strong note with markets at record highs supported by strong FPI inflows. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) net inflows that had turned negative during September and October 2023, however turned positive in November and December. The US Federal Reserve indicating no more interest rate hikes and market expectations on interest rate cuts by March 2024 led to a decline in the US Bond Yields. The declining bond yields and softer Dollar Index have led to the FPI turning buyers in the emerging markets. With strong growth outlook, India is seeing favor from FPIs. The FPI turning buyers worth ₹66135 crore in Indian equity markets during December 2023 meant that FPI were buyers worth ₹1.7 trillion ( ₹171107 crore) in the equity market during the year 2023 as per NSDL data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started