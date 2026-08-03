Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting ₹6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.
FPIs turn net buyers in cash market for first time since war began
SummaryInflows of ₹6,732 crore alongside significant short-covering and DII support drove a 2.2% Nifty gain in July, raising hopes for a recovery to pre-war levels if geopolitical risks subside and the global AI trade reversal continues.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting ₹6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.
About the Author
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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