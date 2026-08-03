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FPIs turn net buyers in cash market for first time since war began

Ram Sahgal
2 min read3 Aug 2026, 01:10 PM IST
The combined buying by FPIs and DIIs, along with short-covering in index futures, helped the Nifty gain 2.17% month-on-month to 24,383.60 by the end of July.
The combined buying by FPIs and DIIs, along with short-covering in index futures, helped the Nifty gain 2.17% month-on-month to 24,383.60 by the end of July.(REUTERS)
Summary

Inflows of 6,732 crore alongside significant short-covering and DII support drove a 2.2% Nifty gain in July, raising hopes for a recovery to pre-war levels if geopolitical risks subside and the global AI trade reversal continues.

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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting 6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting 6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.

Combined with 35,099 crore in purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and FPI short-covering of 83,297 Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, the buying spree pushed the Nifty up 2.17% month-on-month to close July at 24,383.60, according to exchange and depository data. Short covering refers to traders closing out bearish derivatives positions by buying them back.

Combined with 35,099 crore in purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and FPI short-covering of 83,297 Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, the buying spree pushed the Nifty up 2.17% month-on-month to close July at 24,383.60, according to exchange and depository data. Short covering refers to traders closing out bearish derivatives positions by buying them back.

Also Read | FPIs return to buying in July: A true homecoming?

Analysts expect stronger foreign cash inflows and further short-covering in index futures to power a rally back toward pre-war levels of 25,178.65, provided geopolitical tensions cool and, to a lesser extent, if the global AI trade continues to unwind. However, any escalation in the West Asia conflict could upset that forecast, they warned.

"The dampening of the AI trade and rising prospects of peace in war-torn West Asia have led to a slight recovery in FPI cash market inflows," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus Securities. "If the geopolitical situation eases, we could break out of the 23,000-24,000 range the market has been stuck in since the war began, and head to the pre-war 25,000 level. If it gets worse from here, all bets will be off the table," she added.

On 27 February, the day before the war broke out, the Nifty closed at 25,178.65. It has yet to reclaim that peak.

Also Read | Sebi’s closing auction for stocks could rein in manipulation

Even though Brent crude surged 24% to $90.12 a barrel in July amid renewed US-Iran fighting, hopes are growing for a resolution that could drag prices back toward their pre-war level of $72.48 seen on 28 February. To be sure, Brent tumbled 7.5% intraday on Monday from Friday's close after the US held back weekend strikes, as diplomatic efforts through interlocutors resumed to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

AI trade unwinds

The unwinding of the AI trade has hit tech-heavy indices hard, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 22% month-on-month through the end of July, Taiwan’s Taiex falling 13%, and the Nasdaq slipping 3.2% as June-quarter earnings missed expectations.

"The continued easing of crude prices and the possibility of increased rotation of funds from South Korea and Taiwan to India by global emerging-market funds could support a Nifty rally to its pre-war level," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities. "The disclaimer is that if hostilities resume, we may not see this playing out."

While FPIs have sold a net 2.87 trillion so far this calendar year, according to National Securities and Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, domestic institutions, led by mutual funds, have net purchased 5.05 trillion shares over the same period, per BSE. However, DII buying slowed to 35,099.25 crore in July from 85,800.14 crore in June owing to some profit booking, Joshi added. As of Friday, FPIs held cumulative net short index futures positions of 173,113 contracts, down from 256,410 contracts at the end of June.

Also Read | Sebi panel weighs plan to let FPIs trade physically settled commodities
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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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HomeMarketsFPIs turn net buyers in cash market for first time since war began

FPIs turn net buyers in cash market for first time since war began

Ram Sahgal
2 min read3 Aug 2026, 01:10 PM IST
The combined buying by FPIs and DIIs, along with short-covering in index futures, helped the Nifty gain 2.17% month-on-month to 24,383.60 by the end of July.
The combined buying by FPIs and DIIs, along with short-covering in index futures, helped the Nifty gain 2.17% month-on-month to 24,383.60 by the end of July.(REUTERS)
Summary

Inflows of 6,732 crore alongside significant short-covering and DII support drove a 2.2% Nifty gain in July, raising hopes for a recovery to pre-war levels if geopolitical risks subside and the global AI trade reversal continues.

Gift this article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting 6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in India’s secondary cash market in July for the first time in five months, injecting 6,731.97 crore since the West Asia conflict broke out on 28 February.

Combined with 35,099 crore in purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and FPI short-covering of 83,297 Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, the buying spree pushed the Nifty up 2.17% month-on-month to close July at 24,383.60, according to exchange and depository data. Short covering refers to traders closing out bearish derivatives positions by buying them back.

Combined with 35,099 crore in purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and FPI short-covering of 83,297 Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, the buying spree pushed the Nifty up 2.17% month-on-month to close July at 24,383.60, according to exchange and depository data. Short covering refers to traders closing out bearish derivatives positions by buying them back.

Also Read | FPIs return to buying in July: A true homecoming?

Analysts expect stronger foreign cash inflows and further short-covering in index futures to power a rally back toward pre-war levels of 25,178.65, provided geopolitical tensions cool and, to a lesser extent, if the global AI trade continues to unwind. However, any escalation in the West Asia conflict could upset that forecast, they warned.

"The dampening of the AI trade and rising prospects of peace in war-torn West Asia have led to a slight recovery in FPI cash market inflows," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus Securities. "If the geopolitical situation eases, we could break out of the 23,000-24,000 range the market has been stuck in since the war began, and head to the pre-war 25,000 level. If it gets worse from here, all bets will be off the table," she added.

On 27 February, the day before the war broke out, the Nifty closed at 25,178.65. It has yet to reclaim that peak.

Also Read | Sebi’s closing auction for stocks could rein in manipulation

Even though Brent crude surged 24% to $90.12 a barrel in July amid renewed US-Iran fighting, hopes are growing for a resolution that could drag prices back toward their pre-war level of $72.48 seen on 28 February. To be sure, Brent tumbled 7.5% intraday on Monday from Friday's close after the US held back weekend strikes, as diplomatic efforts through interlocutors resumed to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

AI trade unwinds

The unwinding of the AI trade has hit tech-heavy indices hard, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 22% month-on-month through the end of July, Taiwan’s Taiex falling 13%, and the Nasdaq slipping 3.2% as June-quarter earnings missed expectations.

"The continued easing of crude prices and the possibility of increased rotation of funds from South Korea and Taiwan to India by global emerging-market funds could support a Nifty rally to its pre-war level," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities. "The disclaimer is that if hostilities resume, we may not see this playing out."

While FPIs have sold a net 2.87 trillion so far this calendar year, according to National Securities and Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, domestic institutions, led by mutual funds, have net purchased 5.05 trillion shares over the same period, per BSE. However, DII buying slowed to 35,099.25 crore in July from 85,800.14 crore in June owing to some profit booking, Joshi added. As of Friday, FPIs held cumulative net short index futures positions of 173,113 contracts, down from 256,410 contracts at the end of June.

Also Read | Sebi panel weighs plan to let FPIs trade physically settled commodities
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsFPIs turn net buyers in cash market for first time since war began
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