FPI positions hint at more pain for mkts
Friday’s cash sales by FPIs were a provisional ₹1,500 crore while cumulative net shorts in index futures rose to 152,790 from 152,060 contracts a day earlier.
Mumbai: Friday’s selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in cash and derivatives has not escaped the attention of the market, coming as it did amid a bounce after six days of relentless selling wiped out ₹14 trillion in investor wealth. The FPI positioning is being viewed as a sign of more weakness by market analysts.
