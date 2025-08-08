FPI short covering might fuel stock recovery ahead of Trump-Putin talks
To protect their portfolios, FPIs sell index futures and, at times, call options and buy put options as they have done this time around. However, when the shorts are extreme, a sliver of good news can result in these shorts being covered, as markets anticipate on Friday.
A rebound in Indian stocks may be on the horizon after foreign investors’ bearish bets reached extreme levels on Wednesday, a day ahead of a smart recovery underscored by investor belief that US-India tariff tensions could abate following news of a possible Putin–Trump meeting next week.