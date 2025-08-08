FPI short covering might fuel stock recovery ahead of Trump-Putin talks

FPIs cut their Nifty and Bank Nifty long-short ratio to 8.58% on Wednesday to hedge their $822-billion India portfolio of Indian stocks, anticipating steeper US tariffs. This means out of every 100 open positions, less than nine are long and the rest are short. If the markets fall, these short futures position cushion the value erosion in FPI portfolios. In addition to these shorts, FPIs are net short index call options and long index put options.