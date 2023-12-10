FPIs bullish on banking sector again, trend likely to continue
Summary
- The purchase of underlying shares as well as futures reflects optimism by FPIs who usually sell futures when they turn cautious.
Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who sold bank stocks worth ₹19,346 crore over the past two and a half months have turned bullish on the sector again. These investors have been buying cash stocks and futures contracts as well in December, analysts said, preferring financials over other large-cap stocks.