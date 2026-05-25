FPIs criticise govt and RBI as rupee slide and shrinking returns trigger exits

Deeper than currency weakness

However, the issue runs deeper than just currency weakness. “I think it is a misnomer that FPIs are unhappy with the management of the rupee… The problem we have today is that return differentials have shrunk, so the advantage that they used to get in investing in India no longer exists because returns in other countries have gone up,” said Ajay Marwaha, senior executive and fixed income head for local and offshore at Nuvama Group.