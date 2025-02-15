No, FPI selling is not an exodus. But then why is it hurting so bad?
Summary
- FPIs have sold under 3% of equity assets in four months, but smid rout could be linked to aggressive selling by FPIs after they increased their holdings in Nifty Smallcap 250 & Nifty Midcap 150 in December quarter.
The noise around so-called heavy selling by foreign investors in India masks a key distinction: there are no signs of a large-scale exodus. Yet, they are also willing to exit at lower levels, amplifying the bearish sentiment.