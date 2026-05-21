Foreign investors have spent much of this year cutting exposure to Indian equities, diverting some capital to Taiwan and South Korea amid an AI-driven rally and robust semiconductor earnings. However, recent selling in those East Asian markets has brought the conversation surrounding foreign flows back to India.
FPIs exit Korea & Taiwan: Is India ready for the flow rotation?
SummaryAccording to Bloomberg, Foreign portfolio investors have pulled nearly $23.4 billion from Indian equities so far this year. South Korea and Taiwan, which had become favourite markets for global investors riding the artificial intelligence and semiconductor boom, have started seeing large outflows.
Foreign investors have spent much of this year cutting exposure to Indian equities, diverting some capital to Taiwan and South Korea amid an AI-driven rally and robust semiconductor earnings. However, recent selling in those East Asian markets has brought the conversation surrounding foreign flows back to India.
About the Author
Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.
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