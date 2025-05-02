Markets
Gold, stocks and FPIs: What the market crystal ball foretells for the next three months
Abhinaba Saha , Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 02 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryExperts answer your questions for the road ahead, but one thing is clear: There is no escape from volatility, but in a bleak global setting, India might emerge as a bright spot. The latest from Mint's quarterly market surveys.
Turbulence over Trump tariffs and the terror strike in Kashmir have darkened the mood for Indian investors buffeted by months of volatility, leaving them scrambling for answers: Does the road get rockier in the next three months? Are there any signs of comfort at all? What happens to initial public offerings (IPOs) after last year’s frenzy? And will gold outperform equities again this year, after 2024?
