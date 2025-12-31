Despite domestic equities becoming the worst-performing among emerging markets in 2025, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to invest in India through its primary markets, and the trend is expected to persist next year.
FPIs keep faith with India via primary route
SummaryAlthough FPIs sold shares in cash markets in six of the eleven years through 2025, their interest in IPOs has resulted in them being overall net buyers of domestic shares totalling ₹2.44 trillion since 2015.
Despite domestic equities becoming the worst-performing among emerging markets in 2025, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to invest in India through its primary markets, and the trend is expected to persist next year.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More