Short circuit: Foreign investors likely to press the sell button this week
Summary
- In rare move, ahead of the budget, FPIs heightened their bearishness by net selling index (Nifty and Bank Nifty) call options, in addition to cash market sales and shorting index futures.
Foreign investors appear to have readied themselves for a negative reaction over this week, after remaining largely absent during the special budget session on Saturday.
