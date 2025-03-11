FPIs continue to snub consumption, even after budget incentives
Summary
- In February alone, FPIs withdrew ₹34,574 crore, which analysts attribute to high valuations, weak demand, and a global reallocation of funds to markets like China and US treasuries, which offer better returns amid a depreciating rupee.
The 1 February 2025 Budget’s tax relief measures intended to revive consumption and disposable income, have failed to reverse the tide of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from key consumption-led sectors like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables. Despite initial optimism, the FMCG sector has witnessed a significant FPI outflows of ₹6,904 crore in February 2025 alone, continuing a trend that began in October 2024 after the markets hit an all-time high in September, showed the latest data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL).