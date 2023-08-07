FPIs pulled out ₹37,632 crore from Indian equities during 2022-23: SEBI1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Adding on, the market regulator said that domestic institutional investors invested a net of ₹2.55 lakh crore in the Indian cash markets in 2022-23, as against net FPI outflows of ₹61,754 crore from equity cash market through the stock exchange route.
The Foreign Portfolio Investments were pulled out ₹37,632 crore from Indian equities during 2022-23, which is a 73.1 percent decline in outflows as compared to 2021-22, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its annual report on 7 August.
