FPIs take U-turn in October, offload ₹27,142 crore in Indian equities: Here’s what triggered the sell-off

  • FPIs take U-turn in October, offload 27,142 crore in Indian equities: Here's what triggered the outflow

Nikita Prasad
Published5 Oct 2024, 07:40 PM IST
FPIs snapped their multi-month streak and sold <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,142 crore from Indian equities; Photo: iStock
FPIs snapped their multi-month streak and sold ₹27,142 crore from Indian equities; Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

FPIs invested 57,359 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 91,702 crore as of September 27, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is 8,543 crore. Regarding equities, September has logged the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is at a nine-month high.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsFPIs take U-turn in October, offload ₹27,142 crore in Indian equities: Here’s what triggered the sell-off

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,181.30
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
5.85 (0.5%)

Tata Steel share price

166.75
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

295.20
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
3.1 (1.06%)

Tata Motors share price

930.70
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
4.7 (0.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

301.65
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-20.5 (-6.36%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,015.00
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-63.85 (-5.92%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,897.70
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-170.55 (-5.56%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

963.45
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-52.75 (-5.19%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

563.85
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
40.8 (7.8%)

Oil India share price

572.25
03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
33.4 (6.2%)

JK Paper share price

489.95
03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
27.1 (5.86%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,245.35
03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
63.15 (5.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,695.00120.00
    Chennai
    77,701.00120.00
    Delhi
    77,853.00120.00
    Kolkata
    77,705.00120.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.