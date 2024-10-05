FPIs take U-turn in October, offload ₹27,142 crore in Indian equities: Here’s what triggered the sell-off

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).