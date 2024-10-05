Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).
FPIs invested ₹57,359 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at ₹91,702 crore as of September 27, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is ₹8,543 crore. Regarding equities, September has logged the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is at a nine-month high.