Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned aggressive buyers in September, boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

FPIs invested ₹33,691 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at ₹63,000 crore as of September 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is ₹7,361 crore. Regarding equities, September is on track to log the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is already at a nine-month high.

“September has witnessed the second highest inflows in 2024 so far, the last one being in March 2024. Data from NSDL shows that during the current month till September 17, FPIs pumped net $3,682 million Indian equities, higher than the net monthly flows in six out of eight previous months in the current calendar year," said Manoj Purohit, Partner and leader, FS Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India.

What's attracting FPIs to Indian market? D-Street experts noted the week ending September 20 witnessed a major shift in foreign inflow activity, with the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning aggressive buyers. “The ferocity of the FII buying can be noticed in the massive ₹14,064 crore buying in the cash market on September 20. This buy figure is a three-year high," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The trigger for the aggressive buying by FIIs was the US Fed's 50 bp rate cut on the 18th, which is regarded as a big Fed pivot, marking the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle. The Fed rate is expected to decline steadily to 3.4 per cent by the end of 2025. Bond yields in the US are also steadily declining, nudging FIIs to invest in emerging markets like India.

The total FII investment this month until 20 September stood at ₹33,699 crore, taking the total FII investment in India to ₹76,585 crore in 2024. The Fed rate cut pushes US yields down. This will facilitate fund flows from the US to emerging markets.

FPIs started September on a stellar note as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 closed August on a historic note, buoyed by a strong global market trend as expectations for a US rate cut gained traction.

"In line with an expected move, the US Federal Reserve, this week, made the first interest rate cut in the last four years, by a larger than anticipated margin of 50 bps. The FPI fraternity has been conscious about this move and reacted passively," said Manoj Purohit of BDO India.

FPIs inflow outlook

The trend of FII buying is likely to continue in the coming days. Banking stocks have turned attractive after news of reduction in the credit-deposit gap. Since banking stocks are fairly valued in this otherwise overvalued market, the buying trend in banking stocks may continue thereby lifting the indexes, too. The flood of FII money has appreciated the INR by 0.4% for the week ended 20th September. This can boost further FII buying. The concern is the market getting overheated and valuations getting stretched."

