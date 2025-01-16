Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venkatesh Sanjeevi,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3491.35 crore. Under the guidance of Venkatesh Sanjeevi,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide medium to long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Large and Mid-cap Stocks. This detailed review of Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund returned -4.08%, showing a negative delta of -3.07% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.22% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.87% -5.38% 2.51% 1 Year 14.63% 5.70% 8.93% 3 Years 38.09% 27.21% 10.88% 5 Years 123.01% 88.49% 34.52%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.62% Software & Programming 7.86% Auto & Truck Parts 6.33% Construction Services 5.5% Consumer Financial Services 4.82% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 4.28% Personal & Household Prods. 3.77% Healthcare Facilities 3.53% Food Processing 3.24% Construction - Raw Materials 2.89% Electric Utilities 2.82% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.69% Oil & Gas Operations 2.66% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.11% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.01% Computer Services 1.96% Insurance (Life) 1.85% Investment Services 1.74% Business Services 1.58% Recreational Products 1.58% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.5% Chemical Manufacturing 1.26%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.88, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.86% for one year, 13.49% for three years, and 21.38% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) SBI Life Insurance Company 1.85% 463794 64.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: