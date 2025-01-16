Hello User
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund performance review analysis for January

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venkatesh Sanjeevi,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3491.35 crore. Under the guidance of Venkatesh Sanjeevi,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide medium to long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Large and Mid-cap Stocks. This detailed review of Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund returned -4.08%, showing a negative delta of -3.07% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.22% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.87% -5.38% 2.51%
1 Year 14.63% 5.70% 8.93%
3 Years 38.09% 27.21% 10.88%
5 Years 123.01% 88.49% 34.52%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Mahindra & Mahindra4.28%
ICICI Bank3.89%
Axis Bank3.83%
HDFC Bank3.01%
SBI Cards & Payment Services2.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.62%
Software & Programming7.86%
Auto & Truck Parts6.33%
Construction Services5.5%
Consumer Financial Services4.82%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery4.28%
Personal & Household Prods.3.77%
Healthcare Facilities3.53%
Food Processing3.24%
Construction - Raw Materials2.89%
Electric Utilities2.82%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.69%
Oil & Gas Operations2.66%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.11%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.01%
Computer Services1.96%
Insurance (Life)1.85%
Investment Services1.74%
Business Services1.58%
Recreational Products1.58%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.5%
Chemical Manufacturing1.26%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.88, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.86% for one year, 13.49% for three years, and 21.38% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
SBI Life Insurance Company1.85%46379464.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Godrej Properties399483.0320421.089.29
Godrej Consumer Products933918.0738635.079.93
Ashok Leyland3621583.03184437.070.22
Tube Investments Of India168347.0154029.055.09
Colgate Palmolive India263844.0192414.051.58
SKF India99576.097823.043.81

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Endurance Technologies434505.0432990.093.10
Max Healthcare Institute690990.0607930.068.59
Zomato3849252.02464453.068.53
Delhivery2070795.01593465.055.16
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise89998.075005.054.73
Max Financial Services701831.0469225.052.27
Brigade Enterprises565298.0417165.051.86
Larsen & Toubro192672.0140781.050.79

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

