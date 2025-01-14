Hello User
Franklin India Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Franklin India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Franklin India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Franklin India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kiran Sebastian,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Franklin India Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 4597.22 crore. Under the guidance of Kiran Sebastian,R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate longterm capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, midcap and small cap companies. This detailed review of Franklin India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Franklin India Multi Cap Fund returned -5.42%, showing a negative delta of -1.77% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.06% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.00% -7.26% 7.26%
1 Year 0.00% 8.25% -8.25%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank5.97%
HDFC Bank5.78%
Info Edge India3.51%
Zomato3.10%
Coforge2.46%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.24%
Software & Programming6.77%
Computer Services6.61%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.14%
Auto & Truck Parts4.61%
Construction Services4.12%
Misc. Capital Goods3.8%
Insurance (Life)3.2%
Consumer Financial Services2.79%
Electric Utilities2.67%
Healthcare Facilities2.5%
Oil & Gas Operations2.39%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)2.21%
Communications Services1.99%
Chemical Manufacturing1.87%
Iron & Steel1.85%
Construction - Raw Materials1.6%
Apparel/Accessories1.59%
Tires1.59%
Personal & Household Prods.1.57%
Hotels & Motels1.53%
Restaurants1.5%
Investment Services1.34%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.33%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.24%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.18%
Airline1.12%
Scientific & Technical Instr.1.1%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.01%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.98%
Recreational Products0.97%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.92%
Appliance & Tool0.8%
Railroads0.53%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Coforge2.46%143052109.07
Hyundai Motor India1.13%27519550.16
Amber Enterprises India0.96%7080942.78

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zomato7289084.05679142.0137.30
Samvardhana Motherson International7913490.05002421.090.52
Syrma SGS Technology1443403.01137160.058.90
Senco Gold596258.0415644.050.74
Brigade Enterprises372790.0348132.041.04
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitalit1311180.0980788.039.14

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Lemon Tree Hotels6470911.05763282.067.87
Devyani International4948718.03927409.066.60
City Union Bank5010807.03757322.066.04
Indus Towers2512840.01200125.040.88

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

