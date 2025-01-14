Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Franklin India Prima Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹12570.21 crore. Under the guidance of R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of Prima Fund is to provide medium to longterm capital appreciation as a primary objective and income as a secondary objective. This detailed review of Franklin India Prima Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Franklin India Prima Fund returned -5.02%, showing a positive delta of 0.61% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.35% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.00% -7.33% 7.33% 1 Year 26.22% 12.57% 13.65% 3 Years 76.10% 65.14% 10.96% 5 Years 183.08% 205.26% -22.18%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 11.46% Software & Programming 7.87% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.55% Chemical Manufacturing 6.89% Construction Services 4.51% Construction - Raw Materials 3.78% Auto & Truck Parts 3.7% Personal & Household Prods. 2.95% Healthcare Facilities 2.92% Iron & Steel 2.92% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.81% Appliance & Tool 2.71% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.25% Consumer Financial Services 2.22% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.18% Real Estate Operations 2.17% Retail (Apparel) 2.05% Recreational Products 1.97% Misc. Capital Goods 1.93% Audio & Video Equipment 1.87% Misc. Financial Services 1.68% Retail (Specialty) 1.63% Aerospace & Defense 1.49% Apparel/Accessories 1.35% Hotels & Motels 1.35% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.29% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.22% Natural Gas Utilities 1.03% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.97% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.91% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.87% Tires 0.81% Electric Utilities 0.79% Restaurants 0.72% Oil & Gas Operations 0.7% Investment Services 0.5% Railroads 0.42%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.13 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.37% for one year, 14.49% for three years, and 20.47% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Waaree Energies 0.28% 124844 33.99

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: