Business News/ Markets / Franklin India Prima Fund performance review analysis for January

Franklin India Prima Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Franklin India Prima Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Franklin India Prima Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Franklin India Prima Fund performance review analysis for January

Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Franklin India Prima Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 12570.21 crore. Under the guidance of R. Janakiraman,Sandeep Manam,Akhil Kalluri, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of Prima Fund is to provide medium to longterm capital appreciation as a primary objective and income as a secondary objective. This detailed review of Franklin India Prima Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Franklin India Prima Fund returned -5.02%, showing a positive delta of 0.61% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.35% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.00% -7.33% 7.33%
1 Year 26.22% 12.57% 13.65%
3 Years 76.10% 65.14% 10.96%
5 Years 183.08% 205.26% -22.18%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Federal Bank3.88%
Deepak Nitrite2.35%
Mphasis2.28%
Max Financial Services2.18%
Prestige Estates Projects2.17%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks11.46%
Software & Programming7.87%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.55%
Chemical Manufacturing6.89%
Construction Services4.51%
Construction - Raw Materials3.78%
Auto & Truck Parts3.7%
Personal & Household Prods.2.95%
Healthcare Facilities2.92%
Iron & Steel2.92%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.81%
Appliance & Tool2.71%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.25%
Consumer Financial Services2.22%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.18%
Real Estate Operations2.17%
Retail (Apparel)2.05%
Recreational Products1.97%
Misc. Capital Goods1.93%
Audio & Video Equipment1.87%
Misc. Financial Services1.68%
Retail (Specialty)1.63%
Aerospace & Defense1.49%
Apparel/Accessories1.35%
Hotels & Motels1.35%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.29%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.22%
Natural Gas Utilities1.03%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.97%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.91%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.87%
Tires0.81%
Electric Utilities0.79%
Restaurants0.72%
Oil & Gas Operations0.7%
Investment Services0.5%
Railroads0.42%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.13 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.37% for one year, 14.49% for three years, and 20.47% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Waaree Energies0.28%12484433.99

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tube Investments Of India641027.0541027.0242.49
APL Apollo Tubes1422018.01205443.0183.29
PNB Housing Finance1600000.01150000.0111.22
Tata Power2900000.02200000.096.82

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Persistent Systems489990.0464990.0249.82
Dixon Technologies (India)189000.0164000.0230.62
Cummins India667366.0617366.0216.12
CG Power & Industrial Solutions3195695.02975528.0209.60
Coforge277965.0262965.0200.49
Hindustan Aeronautics219018.0206300.087.61
Gujarat State Petronet3325151.01825151.071.02

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

