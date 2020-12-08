Franklin warns of loss to investors if plan nixed

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd has warned investors of potential losses if they vote against its plan to wind up more than $4 billion of debt funds it froze earlier this year.

Electronic voting will take place 26 to 28 December on the asset manager’s plan, according to a statement from the company Monday.

Franklin is seeking a simple-majority consent of unit holders on its proposal to wind up six plans it had shuttered in April, which locked in ₹308 billion ($4.2 billion) in the biggest forced fund closure ever in India.

The country’s top court asked the asset manager on 3 December to initiate steps to meet unit holders in a week, as it agreed to hear Franklin’s appeal against a lower court verdict that had blocked winding up the debt funds without investor consent.

If the investors vote down the resolution, the shut funds “would be required to reopen immediately and may need an emergency liquidation of securities, if a high volume of redemption is received," Franklin said in the statement. “This may entail distress sales of securities in order to meet the redemptions received."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case next on 9 December, and has asked Franklin to give an update then about its steps to get unitholder approval. Market participants are closely tracking the case, where even the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) earlier faced a court’s ire.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

