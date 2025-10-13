Fraud and frothy markets: Lessons from Letitia James
Allysia Finley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Oct 2025, 01:16 pm IST
Summary
Deceptive mortgages contributed to the housing bubble, and investors now ignore corporate red flags.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Reports of fraud are grabbing headlines. Fraud we will always have with us. But it happens more frequently when financial markets get frothy and due diligence deteriorates. The trillion-dollar question: How widespread is fraud today?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story