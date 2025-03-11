Investing 101: How to identify a fraud company
Summary
- Fraudulent companies are the biggest destroyer of investor wealth. And there are myriad ways through which minority shareholders can be taken for a ride by promoters. This is particularly true of the small- and mid-cap space. Here’s our handy guide to avoid disasters-in-waiting.
New Delhi: It is said that whoever can drive on Indian roads can survive anywhere. The same holds true for equity investing, especially in small- and mid-caps.
While the broader indices are teetering on the edge of a bear market (defined as plunging 20% or more from recent highs), some small- and mid-cap stocks are so deep in red that short-term traders have graduated to being long-term investors, and long-term investors have embraced spirituality.
Investing in the small and medium enterprises (SME) category can appear to be the surest way to riches, but as market veterans know only too well, it is often just a dressed-up form of spinning the roulette wheel.
The inevitable uncertainties of growing a small business, combined with the greed of investors and hubris of promoters make for a potent cocktail. But what makes the listed SME space truly a minefield is the prevalence of the biggest destroyer of investor wealth—fraudulent companies.
Newbie investors got a taste of this last week after a much-hyped SME stock went into a free fall after rating agency Icra alleged falsification of loan agreements by the firm as it downgraded its rating to ‘default’.
The company has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but Dalal Street’s experience with over-excitement in the SME space has hardly been reassuring.
Whatever be the merits of this particular case, for investors, the current juncture presents the perfect opportunity to atone for the excesses of the past. Now that we are in the midst of a seemingly never-ending slide, here’s a handy guide on how you can identify potential frauds and disinfect your portfolios.
But first, the most important question. Where should one begin?