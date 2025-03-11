Investing 101: How to identify a fraud company

To understand this in terms of an analogy, suppose you are a salaried individual who maintains a monthly budget for your expenses. The salary is credited to your account at the beginning of the month, and you start paying your grocery bills, EMIs, rent and other charges using this money. Hopefully at the end of the month, you will have some surplus left. This is akin to your P&L and cash flow statement, which gives a pretty accurate idea of the state of your finances.