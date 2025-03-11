Pesky calls: Watchdog holds off on new rules to avoid over-regulation
Summary
- The CCPA’s move comes a year after a stakeholders’ meeting was held in March 2024, where punitive action was proposed against firms for violating privacy and breaching consumer rights.
New Delhi: Guidelines to make unsolicited calls and spam SMSes illegal have been kept in abeyance for now by the country’s top consumer watchdog. Reason: the regulator’s belief that steps have already been taken and things have improved, and to avoid over-regulation, two people aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.