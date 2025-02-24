Fresh bear hug could drag the market down to 22,500
Summary
- Level which was protected by bulls since Budget could be tested this week before fresh cues emerge as bears prepare to break key 22,800 support which has held on six past occasions.
The benchmark Nifty index may open sharply lower at around 22,500 points on Monday, following a sharp fall in US equities on Friday. This comes at a time bulls are trimming their optimistic bets and bears readying to break a strong support that’s held up six times since last month. The market could temporarily bounce off Monday’s lows, but rallies could be sold into, said market veterans.