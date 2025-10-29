Mint Explainer | Why fund managers are unhappy with Sebi's new MF proposals
Fund houses said some of the proposed reforms could shrink their profit margins. However, for investors, the changes could mean better transparency and more returns.
Fund houses are not content with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s sweeping overhaul of the mutual fund sector proposed on Tuesday. The market regulator has recommended capping brokerage and transaction fees levied by mutual funds. Sebi also proposed to relax business restrictions on mutual funds.