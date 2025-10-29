Mint Explainer | Why fund managers are unhappy with Sebi's new MF proposals

What changes has Sebi proposed?

The market regulator has proposed capping the brokerage and transaction costs that asset management companies (AMCs) can charge investors, which are currently levied over and above the Total Expense Ratio (TER). This ratio is the annual cost that a mutual fund charges its investors. It includes management fees (what the fund house charges for managing your money), administrative costs and other expenses. This amount is taken from the fund’s returns—so a higher TER means slightly lower returns for investors.