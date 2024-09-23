Fusion Finance, Mep Infrastructure Developers & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Fusion Finance, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Future Consumer, Axita Cotton, GSS Infotech

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Fusion Finance, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Future Consumer, Axita Cotton, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 83.05(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 193.14(0.23%) points at 23 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 120.8(0.22%) points at 23 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Kotak Mahindra Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
