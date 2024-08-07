Fusion Micro Finance, Shrenik & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Fusion Micro Finance, Shrenik, Renaissance Global, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 311.4(1.3%) points and Sensex was up by 875.23(1.11%) points at 07 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 293.3(0.59%) points at 07 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Lupin, Natco Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, K P R Mill, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.