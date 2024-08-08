Fusion Micro Finance, Tasty Bite Eatables & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Fusion Micro Finance, Tasty Bite Eatables, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Suumaya Industries, Nandani Creation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -100.8(-0.41%) points and Sensex was down by -492.08(-0.62%) points at 08 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -46.1(-0.09%) points at 08 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Pidilite Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive India, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.