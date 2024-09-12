Future Supply Chain Solutions, Brace Port Logistics & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions, Brace Port Logistics, Falcon Technoprojects India, Ashapura Logistics, Semac Consultants hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 81.05(0.33%) points and Sensex was up by 236.82(0.29%) points at 12 Sep 2024 11:00:04 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 134.7(0.26%) points at 12 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Bajaj Auto, Interglobe Aviation, Havells India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top losers.