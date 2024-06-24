Future Supply Chain Solutions, CMI & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions, CMI, Bafnapharm, Kanani Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.25(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -78.93(-0.1%) points at 24 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -186.55(-0.36%) points at 24 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Zuari Industries, Seamec, Asahi India Glass, JSW Energy, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!