Markets
Futures flashing signal that market rally may be about to peak
Summary
- Retail and HNI investors turned cumulative net sellers of 16,088 Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, marking a shift 84 days after remaining net buyers of these contracts.
MUMBAI : Rich and retail investors have turned bearish on index futures, the first time in nearly three months, indicating stocks trading at record levels may be close to a peak for now as tensions rise in West Asia.
