Futures flashing signal that market rally may be about to peak

“A retributive strike over the next few days by Iran could spark a further rally in crude, which has crossed the $90 mark, strengthening the dollar and US bond yields, which could cause a pause in the Indian stock market rally," said Chandan Taparia, SVP – head of derivatives & technical research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “That’s one of the key reasons retail and HNI have hedged against likely downside risk . The other is the results season getting underway which could increase the volatilty."