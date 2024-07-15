GAIL India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of GAIL India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Infosys, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 82.75(0.34%) points and Sensex was up by 200.44(0.25%) points at 15 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 169.6(0.32%) at 15 Jul 2024 10:44:59 IST.Other stocks such as CMI, Jaiprakash Associates, Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, HCL Technologies, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Titan Company, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

