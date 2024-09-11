GAIL India share are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.18%

At 11 Sep 11:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹219.8, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81978.99, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹221.1 and a low of ₹218.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.28 10 230.46 20 231.27 50 229.03 100 216.72 300 190.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹221.57, ₹223.83, & ₹225.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.32, ₹215.33, & ₹213.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 16.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.0% with a target price of ₹239.5862069.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in june quarter.