GAIL India share are down by -2.91%, Nifty down by -0.61%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:19 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹225, -2.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81088.26, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹230 and a low of ₹224.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.88 10 229.81 20 227.10 50 228.57 100 222.97 300 202.07

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 19.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.50 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in to 16.77% in the quarter.