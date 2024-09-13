GAIL India share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 13 Sep 11:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹220.75, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82919.05, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹221.75 and a low of ₹220.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 221.14 10 226.98 20 230.14 50 229.02 100 217.33 300 191.39

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -63.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.85 .

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.