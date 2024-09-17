GAIL India share are up by 0.37%, Nifty up by 0.09%

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 218.45 and closed at 218.65. The stock reached a high of 220.25 and a low of 217.85 during the day. Overall, it experienced a slight increase in price, closing higher than its opening value.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:12 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 218.65, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83021.87, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 220.25 and a low of 217.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5218.83
10224.18
20229.42
50228.93
100217.81
300192.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -30.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.68 .

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price up 0.37% today to trade at 218.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.04% each respectively.

