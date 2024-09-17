GAIL India share are up by 0.37%, Nifty up by 0.09%

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 218.45 and closed at ₹ 218.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 220.25 and a low of ₹ 217.85 during the day. Overall, it experienced a slight increase in price, closing higher than its opening value.

At 17 Sep 11:12 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹218.65, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83021.87, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹220.25 and a low of ₹217.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.83 10 224.18 20 229.42 50 228.93 100 217.81 300 192.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -30.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.68 .

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.