GAIL India share are up by 0.87%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 10 Sep 11:08 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹219.7, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81664.58, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹220.35 and a low of ₹217.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|229.53
|10
|231.62
|20
|231.74
|50
|228.95
|100
|216.38
|300
|190.31
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹222.3, ₹225.9, & ₹229.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹215.45, ₹212.2, & ₹208.6.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -17.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95%
The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in june quarter.
GAIL India share price has gained 0.87% today to trade at ₹219.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
