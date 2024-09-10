Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India share are up by 0.87%, Nifty up by 0.1%

GAIL India share are up by 0.87%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 219.15 and closed at 219.70. The stock reached a high of 220.35 and a low of 217.60 during the session.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:08 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 219.7, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81664.58, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 220.35 and a low of 217.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5229.53
10231.62
20231.74
50228.95
100216.38
300190.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 222.3, 225.9, & 229.15, whereas it has key support levels at 215.45, 212.2, & 208.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -17.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.05% with a target price of 239.5862069.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in june quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 0.87% today to trade at 219.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.