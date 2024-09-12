GAIL India share are up by 0.92%, Nifty up by 0.3%

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 218.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹ 220.30 and a low of ₹ 218.05 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:13 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹218.95, 0.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81750.37, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹220.3 and a low of ₹218.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 223.74 10 228.93 20 230.90 50 229.07 100 217.03 300 190.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹220.77, ₹223.98, & ₹226.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹214.67, ₹211.78, & ₹208.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -42.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.43% with a target price of ₹239.5862069.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.